Ute Nation: Spring Camp Central
The University of Utah enters their 2019 spring camp with sky high expectations following a 9-5 record and their first ever trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game, in 2018. Many in the program will freely admit that that accomplishment was a year ahead of what they expected, so what can the guys do for an encore?
Previewing the Spring Position Battles
Offensive Position Previews:
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line
Defensive Position Previews:
Defensive Line | Linebackers | Safeties | Cornerbacks
Sitting Out Spring Camp:
Britain Covey, Zack Moss, Francis Bernard, Pita Tonga, Stone Arzarcon, Quinn Fabrizio, Bapa Falamaka, Conner Haller, Blake Kuithe, Samson Nacua, and Dominique Thompson
Power Rankings
The player power rankings are back, as we'll be listing out the performances of the top 10 Utes. The rankings will adjust on a weekly basis, and no players that are missing spring camp will be included.
|Rank
|Player
|Reasoning
|Movement
|
1
|
Jaylon Johnson, CB
|
He's the best CB in the Pac-12.
|
2
|
Bradlee Anae, DE
|
An imposing force that led the Pac-12 in sacks.
|
3
|
Leki Fotu, DT
|
His presence, alone, scares opposing offenses.
|
4
|
Tyler Huntley QB
|
This is a big spring for Huntley, and he needs to stay healthy.
|
|
5
|
John Penisini, DT
|
He's a menace in the backfield.
|
6
|
Julian Blackmon, S
|
Now healthy, but at a new position. He's still elite.
|
7
|
Javelin Guidry, CB
|
He doesn't get enough national respect.
|
8
|
Jaylen Dixon, WR
|
Quickly becoming known as a big play threat.
|
9
|
Darrin Paulo, OL
|
The most seasoned leader of the offensive line.
|
10
|
Manny Bowen, LB
|
After a year away from football, the transfer should be higher on this list in a hurry.
Spring Camp Schedule
Below is the spring practice schedule. Each day will be updated with practice coverage links. All practice are open to the public, unless they move in-doors. Pro Day is the only definitive day, that no public is allowed. We’ve also noted the days in which they are allowing media interviews, which is a change from years, past. Remember, this schedule is tentative, so pay attention to our Inside Ute Nation message board, in case times change.
**All outdoor spring practices and scrimmages are open to the public and media. Media may also attend practices held inside due to weather (closed to the public for space reasons).
**Weekday practices will be held at the Eccles Football Center Practice Fields from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
**Saturday practices/scrimmages will be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium from 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
**The Red White Game on Saturday, Apr. 13 will start at 11 a.m.
Monday, Mar. 4 – No Pads (Media Availability)
Tuesday, Mar. 5 – No Pads
Thursday, Mar. 7 – No Tackle (Media Availability)
Spring Break Mar. 9 – Mar. 17 (No Practices)
Tuesday, Mar. 19 – Tackle (Media Availability)
Thursday, Mar. 21 – No Tackle (Media Availability)
Saturday, Mar. 23 – Tackle
Tuesday, Mar. 26 – Tackle (Media Availability)
Thursday, Mar. 28 – No Tackle
Thursday, Mar. 28 – Pro Day (Participant interviews, Eccles Field House)
Saturday, Mar. 30 –Scrimmage (Media Availability)
Tuesday, Apr. 2 – Tackle (Media Availability)
Thursday, Apr. 4 – No Tackle
Friday, Apr. 5 – Scrimmage (Media Availability) Tuesday, Apr. 9 – Tackle (Media Availability)
Thursday, Apr. 11 – No Tackle
Saturday, Apr. 13 –Red White Game (Media Availability)