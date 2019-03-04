The University of Utah enters their 2019 spring camp with sky high expectations following a 9-5 record and their first ever trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game, in 2018. Many in the program will freely admit that that accomplishment was a year ahead of what they expected, so what can the guys do for an encore?

Welcome to Ute Nation Spring Camp Central, your one-stop spot for all things Utes. On this page, some articles will be free, and notated as such. If you want to access everything, including the premium message board, Inside Ute Nation, join the conversation today with this spring offer, availabile for a short time:





Code: UTES4FOR1

Offer: Sign up for a monthly subscription ($9.95) and get three additional months FREE.

Valid Through: 3/31/2019





For links that auto-fill the code in the proper field:

User MUST select the monthly plan





New Users:

https://utah.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=UTES4FOR1





Returning Users (Registered usernames with no active subscription already to the site):

https://utah.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=UTES4FOR1



