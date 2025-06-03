UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 88 Dallen Bentley

Hometown: Taylorsville, UT

Major: Pre-Business

The UteNation Countdown to Kickoff Series continues with 88 days left until the 2025 season, and today we discuss no.88 Dallen Bentley. A former Snow College transfer, the 6-foot-4 Bentley played in 12 games in 2024, starting in seven. Despite playing in most of the games, last year was not the season that was expected, however, much of that could be related to the inconsistencies at the quarterback spot. Coming into his senior season, look for Bentley to go out on a good note.





UteNation Take

Bentley is a tight end with good size who moves well and has reliable hands. He leads a relatively new tight end room, and it will be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator Jason Beck uses Bentley specifically. The former Taylorsville HS prospect was an NJCAA Second-Team All-American his freshman season at Snow College in 2022 before transferring to Utah. He joined a room that had different styles in leaders Brant Kuithe, Miki Suguturaga, and Thomas Yassmin, and now it is his turn this year to put his mark on the position group. He is still relatively new to the position, so hopefully this is the year it all comes together for him.