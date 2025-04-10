BREAKING: Eric Daniels Joins Runnin' Utes Staff

Like father, like son, Eric Daniels is coming home to the arena he grew up in. The son of longtime Majerus assistant Donny Daniels, Eric has become a hot name himself in assistant coaching circles. Now, he brings his experience to the Runnin’ Utes. He’s the third hire for new Utah head coach Alex Jensen and the second assistant hire, joining Raphael Chillious and general manager Wes Wilcox.

Daniels joins the staff with deep in-state ties, working at Utah State as an assistant for the 2024-25 season. He’s also known for his talent development, and also his X’s and O’s. While at Weber State (2019-24), Daniels built Weber State’s defense. This past season, he earned rave reviews building Utah State’s offensive game plans.

Daniels began his coaching career at Southern Utah, then moved to Regis College in Colorado before moving to UVU under current Kentucky coach Mark Pope. Then, he moved onto the previously mentioned stops at Weber State and Utah State.

Now at Utah, Daniels can tap into the vast recruiting network that his father once had as an assistant at Utah, UCLA, and Gonzaga, as well as the head coach at Cal State Fullerton. Eric is also a respected recruiter in Utah.

This move to go along with the assistant hiring of Raphael Chillious, gives Jensen a solid foundation of skill development, recruiting, and in-game strategy as he continues to build out his staff.

The remaining coaching staff is expected to have differing levels of NBA experience, but that could adjust as Jensen goes through the process. So far throughout the hiring process, Jensen has been strategic and also open-minded to input: Daniels name had gained steam in recent weeks after several ringing endorsements insisting that Jensen give him a long look.

It’s been said by both Jensen and Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan that they’re looking for quality over quantity when filling out the coaching staff. With the remaining spots, NBA and international ties are important, along with superior player development backgrounds, and an extensive coaching track record.

While some coaches have a transition period because of a move, Daniels can hit the ground running in recruiting, making the easy transition from Logan to Salt Lake City. Utah recently hosted Isaiah Watts (Washington State), Camron McDowell (Northwestern Oklahoma State), and Asmal Delalic (Pitt).

Several more transfer portal visitors are on the docket, with numerous Zoom conversations and presentations to fill the gaps. Utah knows the importance of filling up a roster after a coaching transition, but they’re confident in being patient and loading the roster with the best talent possible for a quicker turnaround.