Utes Start Spring Ball with Upbeat Vibe

Utah Football kicked off spring ball on Thursday for the media with over 30 new faces. With that came a new look and a new vibe.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham noted that there was, “A lot of juice and energy on this football team right now."

After two down years, it’s reinvigorating for someone like Whittingham to see an upbeat vibe with renewed energy.

“I thought for the first day, the offense did a nice job relative to how much they have in,” said Whittingham. “Still some mistakes that need to be corrected; there always will be. But when you look at where we are for Day One with a new offense, I think we handled it pretty well.”

Two things have helped the new offense get off on the right track: quarterback Devon Dampier and also a change to the NCAA spring rules, allowing teams to do organized walk-throughs in preparation for spring ball.

As for the Utes new quarterback, Dampier puts Utah in an ideal situation.

“Devon (Dampier), he’s completely immersed in this offense and knows the intricacies of it; the ins and outs of it. It is a great plus,” said Whittingham.

With Dampier having a year with new Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck already at New Mexico, Utah has a jumpstart on the offense. Dampier is already comfortable in the more simplistic system, and of course, Beck is also comfortable with Dampier. During their first year together, Dampier threw for 2,768 yards and ran for 1,166. He’s a master of improvisation and keeping defenses on their toes.

“Obviously you want to play to the quarterback’s strengths, which is what we’ll do,” said Whittingham. “We know exactly what those are based on his production last year in this very offense.”

To go along with Dampier, Utah has added a “dynamic” running back in Wayshawn Parker. The tight ends are set with Dallen Bentley and Landen King. Receivers will be the biggest question as the Utes go through spring ball, with Dorian Singer not getting approved for a fifth year.

Regardless of how good the skill position players could be, their success will largely be dependent on the offensive line. Led by 2024 All-American Spencer Fano and star freshman Caleb Lomu, that group is in good hands.

“We’ve got a very good offensive line, at least we think we do,” said Whittingham. “We’ll find out, but we think we've got a solid front.”

Of course with it being one day in, there are a lot of practices that still remain, but Utah cornerback Smith Snowden couldn’t hold back his excitement about the offense.

“This offense is really good. We have a lot of crafty players,” said Snowden. “Obviously having Dev out there controlling the O is going to be a great thing. I love it.”