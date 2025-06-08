UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 84 Drew Clemens

Hometown: Kansas City, MO

High School: Oak Park

We are at 84 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff Series and today we discuss no. 84 Drew Clemens. The freshman tight end comes out of a rare recruiting are in Kansas City, but the freshman enrolled early, hoping to get an early jump in the new system.





UteNation Take

After the departure of Landen King to the transfer portal, the Utah tight end group will be looking for someone to step up as a leader in new offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s system. While it is still yet to be seen how tight ends will be fully utilized, the 6-foot-4 Clemens is a versatile modern tight end with the ability to line up all over the field. He lettered in basketball and track & field in high school, so he brings good athleticism to the position. If he can adapt to college quickly, Clemens should be a matchup problem for defenses as a receiver.