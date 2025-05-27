UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 95 Aliki Vimahi

Hometown: Kahuku, HI

Major: Sociology (2024)

With 95 days until the 2025 Utah Football season, we continue the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff Series with no. 95, Aliki Vimahi. The recent graduate is one of the few defensive tackles this season with significant experience, but he battled injuries last year, only playing in four games with two starts.

The Hawaiian-native should be set to team up alongside Dallas Vakalahi as one of the anchors of the defensive line this season.





UteNation Take

Vimahi made 9 starts in his sophomore season in 2022, but saw a reduced role in 2023 with the ascension of a couple other players. After injuries held him back in 2024, a healthy Vimahi should be prepared for a much more significant role again in 2025. He has been a dependable piece of the defense when he’s been on the field, but this season should be his biggest role yet. With Utah’s defensive depth a bit more in question than fans are used to, Vimahi’s health will be crucial throughout fall camp.



