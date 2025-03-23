WHAT IT MEANS: 2027 QB Thatcher Picks Utah





Utah Football and new offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, received some promising recruiting news on Sunday with the addition of 2027 quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher. The brother of Utah linebacker and 2025 4-star linebacker, Christian Thatcher, is talented in his own right. Thaddeus is a 4-star who ranks No. 12 overall in a quarterback group that has yet to be separated between dual-threat and pro-style labels.

As a sophomore at Arbor View HS in Las Vegas, Thatcher threw for 3,271 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 63.4% completion percentage.

Thatcher currently has six offers from Utah, Colorado, Purdue, Kansas, Washington State, and San Jose State. It’s a list that will grow sizably over the next year and a half, despite his Utah commitment. Thatcher took an unofficial to Utah over the weekend, committing before he left.

“It feels great to finally be committed,” said Thatcher. “It is what I have wanted and getting to know the new offensive staff and seeing in person how great the offense looks just reassured me it is a great choice.”

Thatcher is currently No. 144 overall on the 2027 Rivals250, and currently climbing. He should be a hot name on the national camp circuit, this summer.





What Utah is Getting

First and foremost, Thatcher still has two high school seasons to play, so there’s no immediate impact and a lot of development and potential growth left to play out. Still, Thatcher’s highlights are eye-popping for someone who just finished their sophomore season.

Thatcher is a drop-back passer who can run it and run it well when he has to — although his rushing stats don’t jump off the page. That element makes teams have to respect his legs enough that it opens up the passing game. As a passer, Thatcher can make all of the throws - tight windows, tear drops, rollouts, and he can comfortably throw it 40-50 yards already.

The sky's the limit and there will be a lot of intrigue over these next two high school seasons.





What This Means For the Class

While signing day for the 2027 class is still over a year and a half away, Thatcher’s commitment is huge. This now gives Utah a long runway to build their class around a prized commit. It also will give Thatcher the opportunity to build relationships along the camp circuits and get other elite players to come join him. Of the 25 ranked 2027 quarterbacks for Rivals, Thatcher is only the second one committed, joining Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds.

One additional prospect of interest to follow after Thaddeus’ intention to join his brother Christian at Utah, is Damani Warren. The No. 23 overall recruit in the 2027 Rivals250, and No. 2 wide receiver has lived with the Thatcher family for almost four years and they consider each other brothers.



