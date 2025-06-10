WHAT IT MEANS: Hinchen is a Ute

The 6-foot-2 and 170 pounder recently took official visits to Utah followed by Cal. He had over 18 offers, seven of them being from P4 schools.

Utah Football has kicked their recruiting efforts into high gear over the last week and a half. On Monday, they received their third commitment for the 2026 class, La Quinta HS cornerback Major Hinchen.





What Utah is getting

Hinchen is a big-bodied and physical corner who can go downhill and hit hard. He can also recover easily and win contested battles against the wide receivers. While he shows good hands as a ballhawk, his physicality is unquestionably his calling card.

Due to Utah’s change in philosophy at the cornerback position as they adjust to the Big 12, Hinchen will have an opportunity when he arrives on campus to find his way into the rotation. While he’ll be arriving for the 2026 season, the 2025 cornerbacks group is currently a question mark due to its lack of “known” quality depth.





What this means for the class

Hinchen is the third commitment for 2026. Cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah is looking to reload the cornerbacks room with lengthy defenders that can have a great impact on closing off the passing lanes. This is a recent change to Utah coveting speed first and foremost. He joins defensive end Preston Pitts and linebacker LaGary Mitchell for the class.



