UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 91 Jonah Lea'ea

Hometown: San Mateo, CA

Major: Pre-Health & Kinesiology

There are 91 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff for the 2025 Utah Football season, and today we discuss no. 91 Jonah Lea’ea. Although he has seen limited action since stepping onto campus, the redshirt sophomore will play a key role in the defensive line depth and rotation.



Similar to what has been written about other players along the defensive front, Lea'ea's development this season will be a big factor in how Utah's defense performs, especially early in the year.





UteNation Take

Dallas Vakalahi and Aliki Vimahi are the most experienced coming into fall camp, but Lea’ea should be expected to contribute a lot this fall with the defensive tackle room being a little less well-known coming into this season. Jonah is in a bit of a unique spot positionally, as he was listed as linebacker coming out of Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman HS, grew into the defensive end role, and is now shifting to the inside. He came into the program with a lot of versatility out on the edge, and hopefully his speed and quickness will give him an advantage as a defensive tackle.

He has an imposing frame standing at 6-foot-5, although his weight at 271 puts him on the lighter side on the interior. However, he should be credited in adding over 50 pounds of strength since stepping onto campus. Utah always projected him to be along the defensive line, and although he is a little light for a tackle, his experience at end and linebacker could create some interesting rotations.