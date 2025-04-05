Utah Football Spring 2025 Preview: Offensive Line

Utah Football looks to rebound after a disappointing 2024 campaign and Utah’s version of the tip of the spear, better known as the Oblock, will look to capitalize on loads of returning experience. It was a young but extremely talented group that saw an up and down performance along with the rest of the squad last year.

With all five starters on the 2024 Utah depth chart returning for the spring period of 2025, building on the experience gained and deepening the consistency as a group will be key especially as a new offensive system is installed on the hill. Let’s take a look at who returns for Utah on the offensive line.





Who Returns For Utah Football on the Offensive Line in Spring 2025:

Spencer Fano

Junior, 6-foot-6 and 302 pounds

The headliner of the group, Fano returned to his natural spot on the right side of the line to massive success. Fano was named a First Team All-American by PFF while also grading out as their top returning offensive tackle for 2025. He’s started in 24 of his 25 career games, and while improvement is still on the table, Fano will need to step up as a leader and set the tone for a group that will be learning a new system for the first time in five seasons





Jaren Kump

Redshirt Senior, 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds

Utah’s most experienced returner with 47 career games played and 29 total starts, Kump has settled in at center after playing at least one game at every other position. What seems incredible is that Kump was part of the 2018 recruiting class, the lone remaining member of a class that included former Utes Brant Kuithe and Braeden Daniels. Kump is one of the hardest workers on the team, and the measurements and athleticism all speak to his potential, but this spring is about making the leap from good to great.





Caleb Lomu

Redshirt Sophomore, 6-foot-6 and 304 pounds

Lomu started in every game for the Utes in 2024 after redshirting in his first year at Utah. While Fano was undoubtedly the star, Lomu held his own as a first-time starter at the most critical position on the line, showcasing the tenacity and athleticism that made him a four star recruit out of Arizona. Lomu may be quiet off the field but he handles his business on it and this spring will be all about establishing his dominance and contending with Fano for the title of best OL on the team.





Tanoa Togiai

Redshirt Senior, 6-foot-6 and 307 pounds

Moving inside to the guard position proved to be valuable for Togiai, and while injuries derailed what became a really promising campaign, Togiai should be ready to start right back where he finished as a ten game starter. He’s got great size and moves extremely well for a guard, and the consistency of playing next to Kump should be a major benefit as he looks to keep his hold on the left guard position





Michael Mokofisi

Redshirt Senior, 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds

Mokofisi brings 37 career games and 33 starts back for the spring of 2025, second most on the team behind Kump. While he did earn honorable mention All-Conference in the Pac-12 in 2023, last season saw inconsistency due to injury. Mokofisi is a physical freak, his hands and punch are some of the best on the team but he will need to be elite with his technique and knowledge of the new scheme as Utah has several candidates behind him that could fight to earn a starting spot.





The Best of The Rest

Isaiah Garcia

Redshirt Freshman, 6-foot-5 and 304 pounds

Garcia was plagued by injuries all of 2024 after being a heralded four star recruit from football factory Corner Canyon. He’s got great size and elite athleticism which allows him to play just about any position on the line, and with a clean bill of health it’s fully possible that Garcia could push to be one of the five best offensive linemen on the field. The spring is all about staying healthy and consistent for Garcia, and if he can do that he will absolutely earn reps in the fall and may even contend to start given Utah’s propensity for competition.





Keith Olsen

Redshirt Junior, 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds

Starting games against Iowa State and UCF last year, Olsen is a monster on the interior with loads of potential. He stepped in and held down the interior as Utah lost both Togiai and Mokofisi. He moves well, especially for a guy who stands at 6 foot 6 inches, but what really becomes intriguing for Olsen will be his potential to earn a starting spot. While neither job is completely up for grabs, he played well enough in prior spring outings to earn reps in the fall. It would not be surprising if he did so once again in 2025.





Solatoa Moeai

Junior, 6-foot-4 and 344 pounds

Appeared in every game for Utah in 2024, starting in three. Moeai is a true space eater, and the true junior has had a full calendar year to get into the kind of playing shape that Utah expected after serving an LDS mission. Moeai will for sure provide a luxury as a backup, but the question surrounding Moeai is more about the improvement and consistency in his play to earn a starting spot as opposed to being penciled in as a backup. Regardless, this spring will be a massive opportunity for Moeai to prove he has the technique and discipline to go with the power and size.





Kalolo Ta’aga

Redshirt Freshman, 6-foot-8 and 314 pounds

Freshman transfer from USC, Ta’aga did not see any time on the field and likely won’t be penciled in immediately as part of the two deep, but his stature at 6 foot 8 inches and 314 pounds makes him a great developmental prospect should Utah lose someone to injury. The former basketball player was rated as one of the best tackles in the nation as a recruit, he should be able to get comfortable with the Utah way this spring enough to earn a place on the two deep by fall.





Roger Alderman

Redshirt Sophomore, 6-foot-4 and 298 pounds

Alderman has spent his time at Utah so far on the bench, but that’s mostly because of the bevy of talent on the roster at the position. He has great size and he competes hard, the spring could allow him to showcase the improvement he’s made since arriving at Utah to give him reps in the fall. While starting is a long shot, he’s a developmental prospect that could step into a starting role seamlessly in 2026 if things go well this year.