Utah Offense Shines in Scrimmage First-Look

The University of Utah football team held a scrimmage on Saturday which was open to the media. It was an opportunity to get a glimpse into what the offense under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck will look like.

Media is restricted on discussing things schemes and position switches, but plenty came out of the session to talk about.

Here are some takeaways from the scrimmage:





Dampier shows his value

Today was the first extended look at Utah’s prized transfer portal quarterback, and he didn’t disappoint. Dampier made quick and decisive throws, but where he seemed to really excel was when he was rolling out, extending the plays and being patient for his guys to get open. He also hit on impressive passes to both Dallen Bentley and Zacharyus Williams, putting the ball where only they were going to get it.

There’s a level of swagger that Dampier brings to the offense that Utah grew accustomed to with Cam Rising, but that has been severely missing the last two seasons.





Byrd is the word, he’s also the…

Byrd Ficklin is the future. He fits exactly what Beck wants to do, to a “T.” He still has a ways to go, but the glimpses everyone gets can be tantalizing to think about the future. Ficklin delivers the ball quickly and decisively and is effective on the run. Similar to Dampier, he keeps the defense on their toes. He’s the perfect protege for Dampier.

The dynamic freshman’s development will be one to watch over the rest of spring and into fall camp. So far his grasp of the offense and his comfort level are impressive to see.





Williams and Andrews stand out

There were a lot of impressive plays during Saturday’s scrimmage, so Dampier has no shortage of talented options to get the ball to. The players that really stood out though were Williams and Hunter Andrews. Williams was targeted frequently and it’s obvious that there is a good comfort level there between him and Dampier. It’s also something that will continue to develop as Dampier and Beck see the dangerous threat Williams can be for their offense.

Andrews is someone who everyone has been eager to see and he lived up to the hype. Utah showcased him as a bruising running back and a big target with speed to burn in the passing game.

Andrews and Dampier connected on the longest play of the day, a pass over the middle that Andrews took for nearly 70 yards and a touchdown.

These two, along with Bentley, seem to be the early favorite targets for Dampier — with Landen King in that mix as well.





The defense had its moments

The scrimmage was set for the offense to perform well, as it was a mix of “thud” and some tackling. The secondary had some easy dropped interceptions, but there were some impact plays, too. Safety Jackson Bennee is well on his way to earning a scholarship. He rocked a receiver, forcing a fumble, which was recovered by Lance Holtzclaw for a touchdown. Bennee also had a interception that he likely should have had, but overall, he made his impact felt on the day. Freshman Nate Tilmon leveled Ficklin — who didn’t see him coming — forcing a sack and a fumble. The defense also had a tackle-for-loss at the goal line.

The most success the defense seemed to have came against quarterback Isaac Wilson. The sophomore started off strong, but then seemed to get rushed and frazzled as the scrimmage went on.



