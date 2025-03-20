Utah Football Spring 2025 Preview: Safeties

As spring ball begins, one position group that doesn't have a lot of questions is the safety room under Morgan Scalley. The Utes did lose solid production from Aliki Gilman, who started eight games, but Rabbit Evans began to eat into Gilman’s reps the more the 2024 season went on.

Led by Tao Johnson, the Utah safeties are a position of strength heading into spring ball.

Let’s take a look at the group:

Tao Johnson

Junior, 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds

In 30 career games, Johnson has started 23 of them, with 12 at nickel back and 11 at safety. Arguably the most athletic player on the roster, Johnson can line up at any skill position and do it well, but he’s settled into a role at safety.

During the 2024 season, he recorded 70 tackles, five pass defenses, and scored a touchdown on a blocked field goal against Baylor. At the point of the field goal return, Utah looked to be in for a special season. Little did everyone know, the season was about to get flipped on its head.

Johnson is one to pay attention to as an early-entry candidate for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rabbit Evans

Senior, 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds

A transfer from Blinn College, Evans played in 11 games in 2024, starting five, and recorded 34 tackles. He also had two tackles for loss, along with a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.

He forms a dynamic duo with Johnson that should be one of the best safety duos in the Big 12 for the 2025 season.

Nate Ritchie

Sophomore, 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds

As a true freshman, Ritchie had 28 tackles, including three for loss, and a sack during a pandemic shortened 2020 season. He started all five of those games and then departed for an LDS mission. Since returning, Ritchie has appeared in 23 games, making three starts.

While his production hasn’t gotten back to his pre-mission form, Ritchie is still a valuable part of the Utah safety room and can easily slide back and forth between both free and strong safety.

The Freshmen

With proven commodities at safety, this spring will be valuable for redshirt-freshman Jeilani Davis and true freshman Nate Tillman. Davis can play both safety spots, while Tilman excels at attacking downhill.