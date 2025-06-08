UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 83 Elijah Elliss

Hometown: Farmington, UT

High School: Layton Christian Academy

With 83 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, today we discuss a Utah Football legacy in Elijah Elliss. Even though he follows a family legacy of collegiate football in his father (Luther) and brother (Jonah) at Utah Football and other brothers Kaden, Christian, and Noah, who all played at Idaho, Elijah flew a little bit under the radar in the recruiting world. However, Elijah played in four games in his redshirt season, contributing on special teams.





UteNation Take

Elijah wrestled and played both offense and defense at Layton Christian Academy, so he came to Utah as a good, tough athlete. Now a year into the system on defense, it will be interesting to see how his game develops and if he can see playing time. Linebacker is usually a tough position to learn in the Utah defense, and with the depth and experience Utah has in the linebacker room, this season will be a good opportunity for Elliss to continue to learn from Lander Barton, another Ute that came in with high expectations tied to his name. At 220 pounds, Elliss is still filling out his frame, but he was all over the field in high school and has the football IQ to take another step forward this season.