UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 92 Orion Phillips





Hometown: Sandringham, Australia

Previous School: Missouri

The UteNation Countdown to Kickoff Series continues today with no. 92, punter Orion Phillips. Phillips came to the Utes via the transfer portal this offseason from the University of Missouri after transferring there from Murray State.

Phillips did not play in his one year at Mizzou as the backup, but he earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honorable mention and was an FCS semifinalist for Punter of the Year in his freshman year at Murray State in 2023. The Aussie is an alum of ProKick Australia, which has produced other Utah punters as recently as Jack Bouwmeester (graduate transfer to Texas), as well as Ute All-Americans and Ray Guy winners Tom Hackett and Mitch Wishnowsky.





UteNation Take

Utah football has a long history of great special teams punters going back to the days of Louie Sakoda, and the ProKick recruiting pipeline specifically has been good to the program for years. Will Phillips be the next great Australian Utah punter? He started off fairly well in his American football debut averaging 43.1 yards on 54 punts with 17 downed inside the 20-yard line and 11 punts over 50 yards.

Phillips was the only punter listed on the spring roster, so he may not have a lot of competition going into fall camp. However, the standard has been set at Utah for a long time, so the program has high expectations for the new addition.



