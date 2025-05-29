UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 93 Kash Dillon





Hometown: Draper, UT

High School: Corner Canyon HS (Draper, UT)

With 93 days left until the 2025 season begins, today we discuss a local Utah product, no. 93 Kash Dillon. The Corner Canyon product redshirted his freshman season in 2024, getting playing time in two games.

Although still early in his Utah career, the 6-foot-5 Draper-native will look to potentially step into a bigger role as the defensive end group looks to solidify the two-deep and find the next in line at Sack Lake City.





UteNation Take

Dillon has already added about 30 pounds to his tall frame, showing that his time as a redshirt was well spent getting his body ready for the college level. A former two-time first-team All-State selection in high school, Kash came to the Utes as an athletic end that has the versatility to get in a three-point stance or stand up at the line of scrimmage. He has a great first step and is solid in both coverage and run support, and his pass rush skills should continue to develop with time.

Like most of the defensive line, Dillon has an opportunity to impress in fall camp and try to show what he learned behind now former Utes in Connor O’Toole, Van Fillinger, and Jonah Elliss. A host of transfers and younger players fill the defensive end room, so the young Dillon has a chance to earn playing time.



