Utah Football Spring 2025 Preview: Defensive Ends

This spring, the University of Utah finds themselves having to reload at a position of constant strength. Utah defensive ends coach Lewis Powell last two mainstays, Van Fillinger and Connor O’Toole, as both prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 defensive end room is young and immensely talented, led by Logan Fano, the only upperclassmen of the defensive ends on scholarship. Despite how green the group is, an influx of talented transfers over the last two seasons gives plenty of intrigue heading into spring ball.

Let’s take a look at the defensive ends:

Logan Fano

Junior, 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds

The emotional leader of Utah’s 2025 group is now more than a season recovered from his torn ACL he suffered during the 2023 season. The fact that he played in all 12 games last year with nine starts, puts into perspective how tough of a person Fano is. For 2024, Fano had 35 tackles (6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks), along with four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one recovery and a PBU.

He’s about to start his campaign as the new Mayor of Sack Lake City. A fully healthy Logan Fano is a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Paul Fitzgerald

Junior, 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds

Fitzgerald is one to watch closely this spring. He played in nine games, but with limited action for Utah in 2024. However, his 2023 season at Utah State was an impressive one. As a freshman for the Aggies, Fitzgerald started all 13 games recording 46 tackles (9.0 TFL, 8.0 sacks) with a forced fumble and a pass breakup. He had three sacks in their bowl game that season.

Fitzgerald is viewed as an early favorite to start on the opposite side of Logan Fano.

John Henry Daly

Sophomore, 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds

The BYU transfer played in seven games for Utah in 2024, recording three of his four tackles during the season finale against UCF. Utah has been high on Henry Daly’s potential. Now he gets a prime opportunity to show what he can do, as Fano is a proven commodity and Utah’s main focus will be on finding the guys that they can line up with him.

Kash Dillon

Redshirt-Freshman, 6-foot-5 and 241 pounds

Dillon played in two games in 2023, the opener against Southern Utah and the finale against UCF. He recorded two tackles against UCF. Dillon has worked hard to pack on weight since arriving at Utah and as long as he maintains it and/or keeps adding, he’ll be expected to be a key part of Powell’s group.

The Freshman

Jaxson Jones

Redshirt-Freshman, 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds

The son of former Utah wide receiver, Daniel Jones, spent his freshman year at Oregon, before transferring to his father‘s alma mater. Learning the system will be valuable for Jones this spring, but he needs to pack on weight before seeing consistent playing time.