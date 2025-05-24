UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 98 Dallas Vakalahi





Hometown: West Valley, UT

Major: Pre-Health & Kinesiology

The 2025 Utah Football season begins on the road in Pasadena on August 30 against former Pac-12 foe, UCLA, and today we begin the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff with no. 98, Dallas Vakalahi.

The 6-foot-2 and 313-pound sophomore saw action in nine games during the 2024 season, starting in three. He led true freshmen on the team with 16 total tackles (2.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks), and 5.5 third-down stops. Vakalahi will be a key returner with Aliki Vimahi in a defensive tackle room that will look to develop its young depth this fall now that Junior Tafuna, Simote Pepa, and Keanu Tanuvasa depart in the offseason.

Vakalahi was one of three Utes that BYU tried to lure into the transfer portal after spring ball, but that attempt failed.





UteNation Take

Vakahali’s experience as a true freshman will be leaned on heavily as the defensive tackle group looks to grow up fast under position coach Luther Elliss. However, Utah has their anchor, Vakalahi, on their defensive line back for what should be a big sophomore season.

The stout defender should see plenty of double-teams before others at the defensive tackle spot prove themselves, but that will create golden opportunities for those lined up with him. Look for Vakalahi to build off of a solid freshman campaign.



