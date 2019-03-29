Utes Defensive Report: 3/28
It was another day on the grind for the Utah defense as the continue to make progress this spring. One thing that never gets old throughout this spring is the passion that these coaches bring to ev...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news