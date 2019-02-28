Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-28 20:56:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Spring Football Position Previews: Cornerbacks

Alex Markham • UteNation.com
@AMarkhamRivals
Publisher

One season after the University of Utah placed their starting corners on the All-Pac-12 first and second teams—as well as their nickelback being Honorable-Mention—they enter spring ball with still ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}