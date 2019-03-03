Spring Football Position Previews: Wide Receivers
The University of Utah returns 92.3% of their receiving production from 2018, even with the transfer of Siaosi Mariner. Though it would have been nice to have Mariner have a bounce-back senior year...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news