Utes Offensive Report: 3/19
Though there wasn’t much physical play on the third day of spring practice for Utah’s football team, this was the first time some tackling was allowed. While the defense, especially the line, appea...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news