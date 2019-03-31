The first scrimmage of this Spring Camp took place on Saturday as the University of Utah continue to progress towards the 2019 season. The scrimmage was not always full-contact, but it gave the coaches a better look at the offensive and defensive lines as they were able to go full speed. The Utah defense had a solid day in the scrimmage, especially the front seven. The offense really struggled to establish anything on the ground. However, the passing game was able to find their way through the secondary on multiple occasions.





Theme of the Day: Finally Full Speed

Arguably the strongest part of the Utah defense is the defensive line. They are returning all of their starters from the previous and have even added some young depth to push the starters for some playing time. On Saturday, we were able to get a better look at this defensive line in live situations and how dangerous they could be in 2019. The defensive line looked like they are starting right where they left off last year, as one of the best rush defenses in the whole nation. The new linebackers seem up to par with the new schemes and their responsibilities in the run game.

However, the offense had success in the intermediate pass game against the defense. There were multiple occasions where a long over route or a back out of the backfield were able to get large gains. The younger linebackers had their moments but they still have some room to improve. Nevertheless, the defensive backs were able to stop most of the damage caused by the passing game. There weren’t any big completions down the field and very few miscommunications by the secondary.





Key Moment

The play of the day happened during the first portion of the scrimmage, due to the efforts of incoming linebacker, Manny Bowen. The offense had early success in the pass game and were driving down the field before Bowen put an end to it. Tyler Huntley dropped back in a play-action situation and eyed tight end Cole Fotheringham down the field. Huntley tried to squeeze the ball right behind the linebackers and in front of the safeties but did not see how close Bowen was to Fotheringham. Bowen then jumped and made an incredible interception and tracked down the ball at it’s highest point and took the ball down the sideline.



