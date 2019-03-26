Utes Defensive Report: 3/26
Week three of Spring Camp has begun for the Utes and it was another intense practice for the Utah defense. There are position battles all over the field on the defense and every rep is important th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news