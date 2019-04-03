Utes Defensive Report: 4/2
Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley and the Utah defense went back to work on Tuesday in hopes to keep progressing as a unit. With the scrimmage on Saturday, the coaches were able to get a better look at the defense and especially where they are lacking. Tuesday’s practice was in full pads and it was another competitive showing against the offense. It featured a couple of new schemes as the coaches are trying to figure out the logistics of this defense.
Theme of the Day: Filling in the Holes
One of the biggest goals this Spring Camp is to fill in the holes that departing seniors Chase Hansen, Cody Barton, Marquise Blair, and Corrion Ballard left. Almost every other position will look the same. Devin Lloyd has stepped up as one of the feature linebackers and continues to impress. His size and athleticism is elite and his football IQ has increased significantly since the 2018 campaign. However, on Tuesday even Coach Whittingham admitted that the linebacker position has a lot of work to do. Along with the linebackers, the safeties are in need of depth and the contribution of some young players in the program. It was evident on Tuesday on the practice field that this group has made strides since the beginning of camp—especially the first unit—but there is still work to do. The performance of Nephi Sewell stood out in the scrimmage and he has started to climb the depth chart as he fights to claim eligibility.
Key Moment
There weren’t any big plays in the defensive secondary but the big men up front had one of their best days on Tuesday. Leki Fotu and John Penisini have improved not just their imposing strength, but their football IQ as well, as it’s showing off in practice. The Utah offense ran a play action screen and both Fotu and Penisini quickly recognized the screen and were waiting for Devin Brumfield and would’ve resulted in a turnover if it was a game situation.
Standouts
Nephi Sewell is a guy that has been flying around the secondary and is starting to look comfortable in a Utah uniform. If he is able to gain eligibility from the NCAA, he will likely contribute this season at safety. Alex is well aware of the situation, and due to family circumstances, and he believes it could be very likely that Nephi is granted immediate eligibility.
Tareke Lewis was replaced by Josh Nurse last week as the starting corner, but Lewis had one of his best days on Tuesday. Lewis has had to take some time away this spring due to the upcoming birth of his daughter, but he will be a big part of this Utah defense in 2019. His experience in the secondary will be vital to this defense. Another one of the key returners for this Utah defense is John Penisini. He never receives the credit he deserves and is sometimes in the Leki Fotu’s shadow but he has continued to be a menace this spring.
Quote of the Day
Julian Blackmon on his relationship with Coach Scalley:
“Coach Scalley has been putting me in really good situations because he is such a smart coach and the time that he puts in to make us better is ridiculous. I have so much respect for him now especially now being in the safety room and going through film with him. Every day our success comes from what he does.”