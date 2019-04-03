Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley and the Utah defense went back to work on Tuesday in hopes to keep progressing as a unit. With the scrimmage on Saturday, the coaches were able to get a better look at the defense and especially where they are lacking. Tuesday’s practice was in full pads and it was another competitive showing against the offense. It featured a couple of new schemes as the coaches are trying to figure out the logistics of this defense.





Theme of the Day: Filling in the Holes



One of the biggest goals this Spring Camp is to fill in the holes that departing seniors Chase Hansen, Cody Barton, Marquise Blair, and Corrion Ballard left. Almost every other position will look the same. Devin Lloyd has stepped up as one of the feature linebackers and continues to impress. His size and athleticism is elite and his football IQ has increased significantly since the 2018 campaign. However, on Tuesday even Coach Whittingham admitted that the linebacker position has a lot of work to do. Along with the linebackers, the safeties are in need of depth and the contribution of some young players in the program. It was evident on Tuesday on the practice field that this group has made strides since the beginning of camp—especially the first unit—but there is still work to do. The performance of Nephi Sewell stood out in the scrimmage and he has started to climb the depth chart as he fights to claim eligibility.





Key Moment

There weren’t any big plays in the defensive secondary but the big men up front had one of their best days on Tuesday. Leki Fotu and John Penisini have improved not just their imposing strength, but their football IQ as well, as it’s showing off in practice. The Utah offense ran a play action screen and both Fotu and Penisini quickly recognized the screen and were waiting for Devin Brumfield and would’ve resulted in a turnover if it was a game situation.



