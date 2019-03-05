Utes Offensive Report: 3/5
The Utes were back at it again on the second day of spring practice, and though a large portion of the practice was spent on special teams drills, the offense came out and showed what they could do...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news