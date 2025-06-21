WHAT IT MEANS: TE Fisher is a Ute

He announced his decision in a post on Instagram:

Fisher currently has seven offers from P4 schools: Utah, Arizona, BYU, Cal, Iowa State, North Carolina, and Washington State.

On Friday, the University of Utah received a football commitment from tight end Bear Fisher. The 6-foot-5 and 235 pound tight end from Queens Creek HS in Arizona, visited Utah on the weekend of June 6th. He followed that official visit up with one to Iowa State shortly after, before announcing his decision.





What Utah is getting

The Utes and tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham are getting a raw but tantalizing prospect. Fisher has a wide catch radius and excels at high-pointing the ball. He already has good weight on his frame at 235 pounds. Now it will be about translating that weight in Utah’s strength and conditioning program.

The talent and potential are evident, but Fisher will likely need 1-2 seasons of tutelage under Whittingham, before he emerges as a main component of Utah’s offense.





What this means for the class

Fisher is the only tight end in Utah’s 2026 class, after the decommitment of Colby Simpson. He joins safety Carter Stewart, defensive end Preston Pitts, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, cornerback Major Hinchen, and quarterback Michael Johnson.

Utah will look to add at least one more tight end to this class.



