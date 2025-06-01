UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 90 John Henry Daley

Hometown: Alpine, UT

Major: Pre-Business

We reach the final day in the 90s of the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff Series today by discussing no. 90 John Henry Daley. The former BYU transfer saw action in seven games last season and recorded a career-high three tackles in the UCF game.

The redshirt sophomore is now over a full season in the system and should be another young defensive end looking to make bigger contributions in 2025.





UteNation Take

Any time a player transfers from BYU to Utah, it will come with a bit of expectation and hype, and Daley’s switch was no exception. He definitely has the tools and size to be a successful defensive end with good length and closing speed to finish off plays.

Unlike last year where he was able to learn from players like Connor O’Toole and Van Fillinger, Daley will most likely need to contribute a lot more this season. The defensive line depth chart is a relative unknown coming into this season, so the opportunity for Daley and others is there for the taking. Another year in the program should help his development, but fall camp will be telling if he is ready to step up in the regular rotation.