WHAT IT MEANS: LB Mitchell Is A Ute

The University of Utah ran up their recruiting efforts this past weekend as they hosted an onslaught of 2026 official visitors. Not long after, the Utes received their first commitment from Meridian HS linebacker LaGary Mitchell.
The 6-foot-3 and 200-pounder has so far flown under the radar, with two offers from Utah and Boise State. However, those are two highly respected developmental programs. Even with his Utah commitment, other teams are sure to take notice. Mitchell had previously been committed to Boise State since back in October 2024.
Mitchell made his flip announcement on Monday on social media:
What Utah is Getting
Mitchell is in a similar situation to former Ute-great Jonah Elliss, who was under evaluated and under-recruited coming out of high school in Idaho. Mitchell, like Elliss, has far superior size compared to a lot of his competition. Mitchell shows good patience when reading and defending the gaps. He’s also a hard-hitter who shows good sideline to sideline speed.
The talented backer has that moldable that Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan excels at coaching up. He should be able to put size on easily.
What This Means For The Class
After the decommit of tight end Colby Simpson, Mitchell brings Utah back up to two commitments for their 2026 class. He joins fellow linebacker Preston Pitts. Several of the recruits from this past weekend were on their first official visits. Mitchell was joined on the trip by several big names that are likely to take the majority of their trips before making a decision.