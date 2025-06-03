WHAT IT MEANS: LB Mitchell Is A Ute

The University of Utah ran up their recruiting efforts this past weekend as they hosted an onslaught of 2026 official visitors. Not long after, the Utes received their first commitment from Meridian HS linebacker LaGary Mitchell.

The 6-foot-3 and 200-pounder has so far flown under the radar, with two offers from Utah and Boise State. However, those are two highly respected developmental programs. Even with his Utah commitment, other teams are sure to take notice. Mitchell had previously been committed to Boise State since back in October 2024.

Mitchell made his flip announcement on Monday on social media:



