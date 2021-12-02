Pac-12 Championship Take Two: Oregon wins if...
On the Wednesday I got together with DucksSportsAuthority publisher AJ Jacobson, to collaborate on a few scenarios. First we released: Utah wins if... And this time we discuss briefly how the Oregon Ducks win.
After a 38-7 trouncing by Utah against Oregon, both teams will face each other two weeks after the first matchup, Friday night at 6 PM MST in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game.
AJ Jacobson
Oregon wins if…
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news