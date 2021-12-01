



It’s a rematch of the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game, as the University of Utah takes on the Oregon Ducks. Unlike 2019, no team is looking to play CFP spoiler, as Utah already destroyed the Ducks' hopes two weeks ago with a dominating 38-7 victory.

Typically as the publisher of UteNation, I’ll do an opponent Q&A, but with only a two week gap between games, myself and DucksSportsAuthority publisher AJ Jacobson have decided to switch things up.

Here are both of our takes on what it will take for Utah to win their first ever Pac-12 Championship. Kickoff is on Friday at 6PM MST on ABC: