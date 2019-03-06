Spring football is back for another year, and the Utes got after it Monday afternoon for the first time in 2019. There were several new faces donning the red, white and black, plenty of seasoned veterans, and a few who are trying their hands at new positions. Among those working with a new position group is a guy who has jumped back and forth between offense and defense a few times, receiver Tyrone Young-Smith.

Young-Smith spent his first two years as a Ute on offense, and was good enough to start as a true freshman in 2015, when he played in all 13 games- starting four. For his career, Young-Smith has made 28 catches for 341 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, Tyrone has also dealt with more than his fair share of injuries, including one that caused him to miss significant time in his sophomore year, another that made him miss his entire junior year, and yet another that limited him to play in only three games in 2018, as a redshirt junior. Now that he’s fully healthy, Young-Smith has elected to move back over to offense for his final season as a Ute, and on the first day of practice, at least, it appears to be a choice that will pay dividends for the Utah offense, as he looked very comfortable back at receiver.



“It feels good, it feels more natural, it feels a lot more natural than defense,” said Young-Smith. “I was just used to offense, since high school. I didn’t play defense until I got to college, but when I got here I started working out with the offensive players, but the coaches said ‘Try both sides, see where you like most’, and I just adjusted to wherever the coaches put me at.”



While Young-Smith’s original move from receiver to cornerback may have been influenced by something the coaches saw in him, along with emergence of some younger receivers, this current position change was left up to Young-Smith. Tyrone approached Coach Whittingham for advice on what he should do in his final season, and Whitt left the choice up to him, expressing full confidence that he would be able to contribute on either side of the ball.



“It was more of a team decision,” said Young-Smith. “I was talking to Coach Whitt and asked him where he feels I should be, and he’s all about his players, and he told me, ‘Wherever you want to go. Wherever you go, I just want you to contribute to the team, so offense or defense, I’m not going to hold you to one side.’ So, as we got going into the offseason, I just started doing both sides, and offense was a little more comfortable.”



Coach Whittingham isn’t the only coach that is confident in Young-Smith’s abilities. His position coach, Guy Holliday, is also excited to have T-Boney back with the receivers, and named him as someone who impressed on day one, along with a couple of others.



“I’m excited about T-Boney being back,” Holliday said. “T-Boney looked really good, Demari (Simpkins) looked great. Solomon Enis looks unbelievable--he’s come a long way. Let’s just see--give me about 10 practices in and we’ll know, but I’m excited about the group.”



