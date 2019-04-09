Four weeks and two scrimmages are in the books for Kyle Whittingham and his 2019 team. In the second scrimmage, the offense focused more heavily on honing their run game, while the offense showed that they will be tough to get past in the red zone. With many of the questions answered that can be answered at this point, before the rest of the 2019 signees arrive in the summer, this final week will be used to further install the offense while giving younger players a chance to show what they can do in a game-like situation on Saturday.

Here's what to keep an eye on in Utah's final week of spring ball.





Utah's running back depth will be on full display this Saturday

Throughout spring, it's become more and more apparent why Armand Shyne decided to transfer. While this isn't intended as a shot at Shyne, who did some really good things for the Utes during his time as Zack Moss's backup, the younger backs have started to emerge and show that they're more than capable of filling the hole that Shyne left. Devonta'e Henry-Cole has stepped up and shown that he'll be an exciting option to spell Moss this season, while TJ Green had a breakout performance in last weekend's scrimmage. There's also Devin Brumfield, who has continued to progress, and looks to be well on his way to being another bruising power back for the Utes. Green and Brumfield in particular should be able to show what they can do this Saturday, as Henry-Cole will likely only play a few series in the first half.





There's still one position battle left to watch

Though most of the positions are as settled as they can be at this point, there's still one that remains a major question mark, and their performance in the spring game could have big implications on what the coaches will do going forward. That position, of course, is kicker. While Chayden Johnston had a better performance in the second scrimmage, he's still yet to show the kind of consistency that the coaches like out of their kickers. If he can have a solid week of practice and a good showing in the spring game, he may go into fall camp as the starter, but if the struggles continue, the staff may have to look in another direction before fall camp rolls around.



