The Utes entered the picture relatively late in the process back in September, just before Zipperer made a brief commitment to Pitt. Shortly after that commitment, he visited Utah. The fact Utah made such a big impression in such a short amount of time, highlights receivers coach Chad Bumphis’ ability to establish solid relationships in a short period of time.

He took trips to USF, UCF, Pitt and Utah. He also had an unofficial visit to BYU.

The University of Utah has received a commitment out of Lakeland, FL today from Daidren Zipperer. The 6-foot and 165 pound wide receiver from Florida held 24 offers total, including Utah, BYU, Central Florida, Kentucky, and Pittsburgh, South Carolina, and South Florida, to name a few.

“The whole coaching staff showed me love from the start and I felt it was different, so that’s what separated them,” Zipperer told UteNation.

“Coach (Bumphis) is doing a good job recruiting me. My family really loves the place and feel like it’s the best place for me,” said Zipperer. “I’m comfortable with the coaches and players there and that’s big for me. Building relationships is the #1 thing for me. I made the best decision for me and my family.“

Unquestionably, Utah made a huge impression, despite only recruiting Zipperer recently.

“Utah was on my heart heavy and I went with it,” said Zipperer. “Also I feel like I can strive on the football field as well as academically.”





What Utah is Getting

At 165 pounds, Zipperer has some muscle to put on for the college game, but there is no denying his playmaking ability. He gets in and out of his cuts very cleanly and quickly, creating great separation from defenders. Daidren is deceptively quick and efficient in his route running, as he does not waste movement as he gets by corners and safeties.

His film shows him primarily working out of the slot, but he runs a variety of routes already. Zipperer brings a lot of versatility to an offense, as he is involved in screens, jet sweeps, and even throwing the ball on some trick plays. He is a decent blocker in the run game, getting himself in good position to be effective.

Zipperer says Utah plans to use him at the ‘X’ receiver position.





What This Means for the Class

Zipperer is the 16th commitment for the 2023 class, joining Carlos Wilson as the other wide receiver so far.

Along with Wilson, he join CJ Jacobsen, Jonah Leaea, Roger Alderman, Brock Fonoimoana, Kainoa Carvalho, Randon Fontenette, Johnathan Hall, Michael Mitchell, CJ Blocker, Jo’Laison Landry, Owen Chambliss, Dijon Stanley, Mateaki Helu, and Mack Howard. Mikey Matthews, who visited the same weekend, is also a receiver to keep an eye on.



