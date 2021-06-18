What it Means: WR Steptoe is a Ute

The University of Utah and new wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis received welcomed news on Friday, as wide receiver Zion Steptoe announced his decision.





The get is a big one for Bumphis, for the sheer fact that Steptoe was the first receiver to come on an official visit since Bumphis started overseeing the position group.

The 6-foot and 180 pound receiver was a big-play threat for Memorial HS in Frisch, Texas, hauling in 37 catches for 790 yards during his junior year—a 21.4 yard average.

Steptoe I visited Purdue on June 5th and camped at Oklahoma State two days later. He had an upcoming visit scheduled to Vanderbilt, so now the question is whether he’ll still take that trip or not.





What Utah is getting

Steptoe has the ability to play both in the slot and on the outside. He shows good moves to extend the play in the open field, but most importantly he excels at creating separation from the defender. His junior film doesn’t show breakaway speed where he hits that next gear after the catch, so hopefully that develops in his senior season. But, he displays everything else you want in a wide receiver. His knack for creating separation, alone, is something that Utah wide receivers have struggled with in recent years—other than Britain Covey.

Steptoe could work his way into being a candidate for early playing when he arrives on campus because of his solid and reliable skill set. Also keep in mind that most Texas high school players come to Utah usually more advanced than any of the other recruits, due to their ability to play football year-round.





What this means for the class

Utah’s lone senior rotation player is UCLA/Oklahoma transfer Theo Howard, although it’s likely that 2021 could be Britain Covey’s last year at Utah too, depending on what he chooses. The reality of the Utes receivers room is that it needs an overhaul and that’s why the change to Bumphis was made. Therefore, to put an exact number on how many they would take, isn’t the easiest answer unlike most years.



