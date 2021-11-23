WHAT IT MEANS: WR Peppins Flips to Utah

The University of Utah has received a commitment from one of the visitors of the Oregon game in 3-star wide receiver Ryan Peppins. Peppins is part of the 2022 class and flipped to Utah from his verbal commitment to Western Kentucky. The 5-foot-8 speedster out of Alabama announced the change on Instagram:





Originally committing to WKU in May 2021, Peppins held offers from WKU, Middle Tennessee State, Troy, Tulane, and Utah.





What Utah is getting

Peppins is a two-time Alabama class 7A state champion and a track and field athlete. The Utes have to think about life post-Britain Covey, and Peppins has the potential to fill his role in the slot. Already with a sub-4.4 forty-yard dash time, Peppins is explosive and quick, while also running solid routes.

A quick look at his tape shows his versatility in the return game with shiftiness to get in the open field. In the passing game, he has the ability to turn a short pass into a huge gain while also stretching the field vertically. Peppins primarily plays out of the slot, but he was motioned into different spots to create mismatches, which will be sure to continue at the next level.

Utah loves its players with speedy track backgrounds, and Andy Ludwig must already be thinking of the different ways to get Peppins in space. The Utes are adding another great athlete on the offensive side of the ball in a rare recruiting ground for the staff, Alabama.





What this means for the class

Peppins is the tenth commit for the Utes' 2022 class, joining Lander Barton, Tao Johnson, Chris Reed, Sione Motuapuaka, Jaylon Glover, Jeffrey Ugo, Brandon Rose, and Nate Johnson.

Utah will look to continue to bolster their receiver corps. with one target being Arizona commit AJ Jones, who also visited this past weekend. Also expect them to go heavily after the receivers in the transfer portal—like Micah Pittman—with playing with Cam Rising being the recruiting pitch.



