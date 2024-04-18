WHAT IT MEANS: WR Alford Transfers to Utah
Utah Football added another offensive weapon via the transfer portal with the commitment of former Syracuse wide receiver, Damien Alford.
Alford is a huge target on the perimeter, listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds. He instantly gives the offense a big red zone target. The incoming senior had career bests in 2023 with 33 catches for 610 yards for three touchdowns, leading the Orange in receptions and second in receiving yards.
The former team captain started all 13 games in 2023 and has played in 42 games in his career.
What Utah Is Getting
Alford was not only a player with a lot of experience that was a key part of the Syracuse offense last season, but he leaves Syracuse ranked 22nd in career receiving yards and left his mark on the program. He averaged 19.2 yards per catch, putting him fifth all-time at Syracuse. Alford gives Cam Rising another proven commodity. He also gives offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig a tall and lanky outside receiver to replace Devaughn Vele.
Alford should have an instant impact for the Utes in 2024, his lone year of eligibility that he has remaining.
What This Means For The Class
Alford is the tenth player to commit to Utah from the transfer portal and the third receiver. He joins ASU receiver Dorian Singer, Washington receiver Taeshaun Lyons, Stanford safety Alaka’i Gilman, Michigan cornerback Cameron Calhoun, UTEP defensive end Kanious Vaughn, Idaho RB Anthony Woods, UCLA TE Carsen Ryan, Georgia Tech CB Kenan Johnson, and BYU DE John Henry Daley.