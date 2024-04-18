



Utah Football added another offensive weapon via the transfer portal with the commitment of former Syracuse wide receiver, Damien Alford.

Alford is a huge target on the perimeter, listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds. He instantly gives the offense a big red zone target. The incoming senior had career bests in 2023 with 33 catches for 610 yards for three touchdowns, leading the Orange in receptions and second in receiving yards.

The former team captain started all 13 games in 2023 and has played in 42 games in his career.



