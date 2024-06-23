The University of Utah secured its first commitment from this weekend’s visitors with athlete JJ Buchanan. The two-way standout held a variety of offers, including Utah, Cal, Colorado State, Cornell, Dartmouth, and Oregon State.





What Utah is Getting

Buchanan plays both safety and receiver, and he excels at both positions. On offense, he is good with the ball in his hands in open space, and he can high point the ball with good hands. The film shows a lot of screens and go-ball type routes, but he was also good at finding space in zones of the defense and running routes. If he stays on offense, with it being his initial preference, his first year in the program is likely to be a development year in order to see how much weight he can pack on and whether that would necessitate a move to tight end.

His tape at the safety spot shows a big athlete that can make plays on the ball, whether it's in coverage or in run support. He consistently seems to be around the ball and is decisive in his reads. The real question will be, though, if he’s truly 6-foot-4. If he is, that could size him out of safety.





What This Means for the Class

Buchanan is the ninth commitment for the class. He joins offensive lineman Soren Shinofield, linebacker/edge rusher Max Fonoimoana, tight end Drew Clemens, linebacker Christian Thatcher, defensive lineman Karson Kaufusi, defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka, quarterback Wyatt Becker, as well as defensive end Nela Tupou in the 2025 class.



