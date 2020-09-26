UteNation - What it Means: Velltray Jefferson Commits to Utah

Though Rivals has Jefferson listed as a wide receiver, he is a two-way player and Utah has recruited him as a linebacker. Jefferson was at one time committed to USC, and also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, and numerous G5 programs.

The University of Utah picked up another commitment for its 2021 class on Saturday evening, with three star athlete Velltray Jefferson out of Edison H.S. in Fresno becoming the latest to pledge to the Utes.

What Jefferson Brings to the Team

Jefferson is a long and athletic linebacker checking in at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. He has a very wide frame that should put on some solid weight in Utah's strength program. Jefferson is a very instinctual linebacker that does a nice job of reading and reacting to the football. He isn’t afraid to make his presence known physically and is a solid playmaker. Jefferson is also very versatile and could be seen playing either inside or outside backer at the next level.

Jefferson also shows flashes of athleticism that really make him an intriguing linebacker prospect for his size. Utah picked up a physical playmaker that, with some time in the weight room, will be a difference maker on the Utes' defense.





What it Means for the Class

Jefferson is the fourth linebacker commit for the Utes and tenth overall commitment for the 2021 class, along with Trey Reynolds, Jonah Elliss, and Mason Tufaga. Unless a "can't miss" prospect such as Ethan Calvert wants in, it is very likely that Utah has filled its quota of linebackers for this class. However, there is some flexibility with some of their recruits, particularly Jonah Elliss, who has experience playing tight end and comes from a great defensive line bloodline.



