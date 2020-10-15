UteNation - What it Means: Vaha Stays Home with Utah

The 6-foot-7 and 230 pounder is the no. 25 rated tight end by Rivals and has over 19 offers—nine Pac-12 schools and 16 overall P5 schools.

The University of Utah landed a big commitment on Thursday, with the commitment of Pleasant Grove HS tight end Isaac Vaha. Key on the decision, was Utah’s track record for developing players, as he had only played two years of high school football. In those two years, however, he quickly became a coveted national prospect.





What Utah is getting

Vaha is a long and athletic tight end who is every bit of 6-foot-7 230 pounds. For a guy at his size, he moves well in his route running ability and also shows he can separate from defenders to catch the football. Vaha also does a nice job of keeping plays alive after contact and gaining yardage after the catch. In the blocking portion of his game, Vaha brings a violent approach to his blocking style and does a nice job of driving his feet through contact. Another thing to notice is how low he explodes out of his three-point stance at his size, which is really an intriguing part of his game.

As mentioned, he’s currently rated a three-star recruit and he received an in-season bump to Rivals’ no. 25 overall tight end prospect. He is surely one of the top tight end prospects on the West Coast. In my opinion, with the combination of his size and athletic ability, he should be a four-star recruit after his senior season is over.

Overall, Utah’s staff did an outstanding job of keeping this talent home. Vaha is certainly a tight end prospect that could come into Utahs’ tight end room and compete early.

Expect the defense to fight like crazy for him when he’s on campus, as well, but he has to much tantalizing potential for the offense.





What this means for the class

Vaha is commitment number twelve for the Utes’ 2021 class. They also received a commitment from tight end transfer Dalton Kincaid, who is already with the team. With Vaha’s commitment, there is no need for another tight end in 2021, at this time. The tight end group for the Utes is currently loaded with upperclassmen, although none are seniors. With another strong year, junior Brant Kuithe, might be tempted to forego his senior season. Vaha is coming into a situation where a couple years from now, he could be perfectly set up to be the Utes’ next big star at the position.



