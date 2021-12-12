WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land Versatile Grad Transfer, Kendall

After an impressive career with the Vandals, Kendall announced his intentions to transfer to Utah on his Twitter page:

The University of Utah has received its first 2021-22 NCAA Transfer Portal commitment, coming from University of Idaho FB/TE combo Logan Kendall. Lightly recruited out of high school the FCS All-American held offers from Idaho and Eastern Washington.





What Utah is getting

Logan Kendall is a unique prospect at the fullback position, standing at 6-foot-3 and 273 pounds. He played multiple positions in high school, including fullback, offensive line, was a two-time first-team All-Great Northern League selection at defensive end, and is listed on Rivals as a 2-star inside linebacker from the 2018 class.

Given his versatility with a history at a number of positions, Kendall brings some sneaky athleticism to a position where the primary role is to lead the running back. At the University of Idaho, Kendall was a unanimous First Team All-Big Sky selection in his junior season, as well as the Phil Steele FCS All-America Third Team.

While fullback is an obvious need, he’ll also line up at tight end, especially if Cole Fotheringham declares for the 2022 NFL Draft—something that’s a distinct possibility.

There’s even rumblings about Utah using his versatility occasionally on the defensive side of the ball.





What this means for the class

If we told you that the NCAA Transfer Portal interest for the Utes was insane right now, would you believe us? What if we told you there’s some anticipation that it could be better than last year’s group? Kendall fits a lot of roles for Utah—fullback, tight end, and even possibly some defensive snaps. However, the biggest role he could fill is at fullback where Joe Ludwig is graduating. While Ludwig’s name wasn’t prominent in 2021, Cam Rising and the running backs will tell you just how crucial his role was.

This move is about fitting an unsung and vital need, and Kendall more than fills that role and then some. He’s a wildcard to this year’s transfer group.

Going forward, one no-brainer is to look for the Utes to bulk up their receiver room with the 2021-22 portal. From there, it’ll be “take no matter what” type transfers and additions targeting increased “ready to play” depth. Buckle up with the transfer portal, it could be an interesting time.



