WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land Syracuse TE Transfer, Morris

Morris left Syracuse before the season due his role not being what he was initially told and anticipating. Over the past few weeks, Morris hasn’t been shy about his love for the Utes, constantly retweeting Utah tweets. He was on his official visit this past week and committed to the staff, while there.

One day after changing his Twitter profile to Tight End @utah_football, former Syracuse signed Landon Morris has announced he’s heading to the Utes.





What Utah is getting

Morris looks to be a red zone matchup nightmare standing at 6-feet-6-inches. He will need to bulk up a bit from his listed 210 pounds, but he looks to have already done that from his recent Utah pictures.

A former Rivals 3-star tight end, Morris was also one of the top-10 tight end prospects by Sports Illustrated All-American coming out of high school, and a quick look at his high school tape shows a big-bodied athlete that knows how to use his size to get up and get the ball.

He’s a sneaky good pickup for Utah and his playing time will be dependent on what Utah’ s three-headed monster of Brant Kuithe, Dalton Kincaid, and Cole Fotheringham choose to do for 2022.





What this means for the class

Morris is the second transfer commit for the Utes, this season. Idaho fullback/tight end Logan Kendall committed yesterday. There’s a lot of buzz out there that Utah could load up once again from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Additional positions to watch for that would be wide receiver, offensive line, safety, and depth plays at cornerback. Both kicking spots could be options, as well.



