What it Means: Utes Land Sleeper Florida WR
The University of Utah football team received a commitment today from under-the-radar Florida receiver, Chris Reed. The sleeper out of Wekiva HS made his intentions known on Twitter.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news