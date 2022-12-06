The 2023 All-American Bowl selectee announced his intentions on Instagram Live, specifically choosing December 6th to honor his late grandmother:

It’s a massive recruiting win for offensive line coach Jim Harding and the Utes as they had to fend off a final group of Michigan, Oregon, and Clemson. He had over 23 offers total from P5 programs.

The back-to-back Pac-12 champs landed a huge recruiting win on Tuesday night with the commitment of Timpview HS offensive tackle, Spencer Fano. The 6-foot-4 and 260 pound lineman is rated a 5.8 Four-Star prospect and the No. 194 overall prospect in the Rivals250.





What Utah is getting

Analysis by former Ute OL, Derek Tuimauga:

Spencer is athletic in space. He moves very fluidly. Fano finishes blocks in a dominant position and keeps his hands inside for great position and control of defenders. He doesn’t have wasted movement. He has a great first step and brings his hands in the correct position on his second step—highly technical and bends well. I see him at any of C/G/RT. I don't think he has finesse for LT which isn’t a bad thing; Fano fits those other positions very well.

Depending on how much he tips the scales once fall camp rolls around, Fano has all of the ingredients to be an immediate impact along the Utah offensive line.





What this means for the class

Fano is commitment No. 17 for the Utes 2023 class. He joins Mikey Matthews, Caleb Lomu, Daidren Zipperer, CJ Jacobsen, Jonah Leaea, Roger Alderman, Brock Fonoimoana, Kainoa Carvalho, Carlos Wilson, Jonathan Hall, Michael Mitchell, Owen Chambliss, Dijon Stanley, Makeaki Helu, Stanley Raass and Mack Howard.

He’s the third offensive lineman of this recruiting cycle for the Utes, joining Lomu and Alderman.

Utah’s second trip to the Rose Bowl in as many years — including their back-to-back Pac-12 titles and fourth conference championship game appearance in the last five years — is sure to give them closing momentum before Early Signing Day. One area they’ll look to close strong with is the top 2023 local recruits like Smith Snowden and Hunter Clegg. Landing Fano is a key start to that.

Additionally, Fano’s brother Logan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and the former Four-Star defensive end is viewed as being likely to follow his little brother.

Stay tuned, Ute Nation.



