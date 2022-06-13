WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land JuCo Sleeper WR, Gilmore

The University of Utah received a commitment from JuCo wide receiver Ti'Quan Gilmore on Monday afternoon. The 5-foot-11 receiver comes to Utah by way of College of the Canyons in Los Angeles. Gilmore held offers from Georgia Southern, New Mexico, New Mexico State, and Texas Tech, to name a few. He visited Utah over the weekend and made his announcement Monday on Twitter:

A common theme when visiting the University of Utah is the family atmosphere, and that really resonated with Gilmore. “The thing that stood out to me the most is how well they treated me. Also, seeing how family oriented everyone is especially since I have two kids of my own," Gilmore observed. "I got to see everyone put their family, friends and loved ones at the core of their priorities.”

Tavion Thomas and Munir McClain were Gilmore's hosts for the weekend, and the drive for a title was palpable during his visit. Gilmore reflected, “We talked a lot about the program but what stood out to me the most is everyone telling me ‘Let’s go win a championship.’”





What Utah is Getting

When Gilmore gets clearance on his grades, he’ll be immediately eligible for the 2022 season. He is a speedy and shifty receiver that averaged 21.2 yards per catch and hauled in 10 touchdowns in 10 games last season. In addition, he is a good returner and will be looked at to help fill the void left by Britain Covey. In fact, that was a discussion during his visit. “They plan on using my talents just like Covey with the explosiveness and vision I have with the ball in my hands," said Gilmore. "I’m very versatile and going to play KR/PR allowing to really showcase my talents in the open field.”

Gilmore is looking forward to getting to work with Utah quarterback Cam Rising. “I’m excited to get to work with (Rising) and get the timing of my routes perfected with the incredible arm he has,” said Gilmore.





What This Means For the Class

With Covey leaving to test the NFL and the sudden departure of Ryan Peppins after spring ball, Utah needed to solve the question at returner, and they may have found their immediate solution in Gilmore. Everything seemed to feel just right for Gilmore, as he noted, “The relationship I had with the coaches wasn’t just any kind of relationship. I felt like I was supposed to be there from the start.”



