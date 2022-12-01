



Three-star 5.7 rated Mission Viejo HS wide receiver Mikey Matthews made his commitment to the University of Utah public on Thursday night, the eve of the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The dynamic athlete visited Utah during the October 15th weekend and watched the Utes thriller against the Trojans. Matthews silently committed on the trip, before taking one last visit to Washington State.

Matthews had offers from seven P5 schools, five being from the Pac-12.

He announced his commitment on Twitter: