WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land 2024 RB, Boykins
Fresh off the completion of their 2022 recruiting class, the University of Utah went right back to work on building for the future, only it wasn’t for 2023, but 2024, with a commitment from athlete Kobe Boykin from Orange HS in Orange, California.
The 5-foot-9 and 165 pounder was recruited by Sharrieff Shah, but he'll be a running back once he steps on campus. While it’s early in his recruiting process, Boykin already holds P5 offers from Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Pitt.
He announced his decision on Twitter:
What Utah is getting
A lot can change to Boykin’s game by the time he arrives in Salt Lake City. Currently Utah is getting a running back who excels in the open field. He displays breakaway speed and shiftiness. He has a knack for making the first guy miss. Boykin also has great hands for a running back.
He’s only going into his junior year, so he’ll have plenty of time to add weight, which is crucial with him currently at 165 pounds.
What this means for the class
Boykin is Utah’s first commitment of the 2024 class. By the time he hits campus, he’ll join a stable of backs that would currently include Micah Bernard, Jaylon Glover, and Ricky Parks.