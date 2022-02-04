WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land 2024 RB, Boykins

Fresh off the completion of their 2022 recruiting class, the University of Utah went right back to work on building for the future, only it wasn’t for 2023, but 2024, with a commitment from athlete Kobe Boykin from Orange HS in Orange, California.

The 5-foot-9 and 165 pounder was recruited by Sharrieff Shah, but he'll be a running back once he steps on campus. While it’s early in his recruiting process, Boykin already holds P5 offers from Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Pitt.

He announced his decision on Twitter: