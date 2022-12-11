The 6-foot-2 and 275 pound defensive lineman from Phenix City, Alabama made his announcement known on Twitter:

Both his parents were athletes at UNLV. His father and uncle played football with Anton Palepoi, who has become a big advocate of the Utes. Faga’s first D1 offer came from Utah and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell, back in August of 2020.

The University of Utah has received a commitment for the 2024 class from Isaia Faga. Faga also held an early P5 level offer from Auburn.





Faga's recruitment should blow up over the next year, as he’s expected to become an elite 2024 prospect.





What Utah Is Getting

Faga has a very quick first step and is extremely disruptive in the backfield. Those two traits should make him a great fit for Luther Elliss' attacking philosophy he has with his defensive tackles. In addition to a quick first step, Faga also shows an effective use of his hands to shed blocks and disrupt both running and passing plays. It will be interesting to see how his speed and athleticism holds up as he packs on muscle to his 275 pound frame. The added strength could also give his game another dimension and continue to take his game to the next level.





What This Means For The Class

Faga is the second commit for Utah's 2024 class, joining athlete Kobe Boykin. With back-to-back Pac-12 championships, the 2024 class should turn into one of the best that the football program has seen. It’s off too a nice early start with Boykin, a four-star running back/slot athlete and Faga.



