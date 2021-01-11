UteNation - What it Means: Utes Land 2022 Legacy Commit Moa





The University of Utah has landed a commitment Monday afternoon from 2022 three-star ATH Aisea Moa out of Weber HS (Utah) North Ogden. Moa is every bit of 6-3 225 pounds with room to grow. He is a prospect who could ultimately play on either side of the football for the Utes. The local star garnered offers from the likes of BYU and Utah State before ultimately choosing the Utes. His father Ben was a former Ute tight end as well, which continues the family legacy. With his deep ties and early commitment, it will be interesting to see if other P5 programs even try to pry the legacy-commit away.





What Utah is getting

Moa brings a lot of length and athleticism. He brings a flashy burst off the line of scrimmage and quick feet on the defensive front. Moa’s pad level is also something to be intrigued about as he stays low and explosive out of his stance. He definitely projects best as a rush end/outside linebacker in the Utes defense. Moa also brings a violent approach to his game with his physical hand usage as well as his ability to make his opponents feel him with eye-popping tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He plays multiple positions well at the high school level, but we will most likely see this local three-star on the defensive side. Overall, a terrific start to the 2022 class for the Utes in the state of Utah that could lead to a domino effect in the future.





What it means for the class

Utah has now landed two commitments in their 2022 class in Moa and three-star QB JP Zamora. This is an early start for the Utes in the next cycle after an impressive 2021 recruiting haul.



