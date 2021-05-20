What it Means: Utah Lands Washington Safety Transfer
The University of Utah received a transfer commitment on Wednesday night from former Washington Huskies safety, Brandon McKinney. The former Rivals 4-star safety made his intentions know through Instagram:
In his four years at Washington, McKinney has primarily been used on special teams, as he’s started one game. That being said, Washington has had solid depth at safety, ever since he stepped foot on campus.
Out of high school, he chose Washington over mainly USC and Colorado, while Utah did have a history with recruiting him back then, as well.
