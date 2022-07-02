WHAT IT MEANS: Utah Lands LB Hall

The University of Utah received another commitment this week from Katy, TX native Johnathan Hall. Hall made his commitment known via Twitter:

Hall had over 26 offers, 15 coming from P5 schools. His final three were Utah, Texas, and Missouri.





What Utah is Getting

Hall currently lines up at safety, but Utah's staff projects him at linebacker. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, so he should be able to add some more weight in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. Hall is very good in pursuit of the ball, both in the running game and passing game. His film shows a sure tackler, as well as a playmaker on defense. He is not quite as hard of a hitter as former Ute Marquise Blair yet, but he shares a similar ability to lock on his target and make the tackle.





What This Means For the Class

Hall is the ninth commitment for the 2023 Utah class, joining running back Michael Mitchell, cornerback CJ Blocker, defensive end Jo’Laison Landry, quarterback Mack Howard, defensive tackle Caleb Bryant, running back Dijon Staley, and linebackers Owen Chambliss and Mateaki Helu.

Morgan Scalley and Colton Swan have an embarrassment of riches at the linebacker position, both current and incoming players, giving them a lot of versatility and options for the defense.